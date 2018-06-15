Verdura Turns To Technology To Bring Out The Best In Golfers

Sicily’s Verdura Resort is using technology to take analysis to a whole new level after the opening of its Indoor Performance Institute. The new facility uses cutting-edge technology in tandem with a team of dedicated golf coaches to enable guests and members to make the most of their abilities, pinpoint the areas for improvement and find the solutions to translate to the two Championship courses and the par-three nine-hole course at the illustrious resort.

Among the new additions is the swing studio, featuring Trackman technology, which accurately measures swing and ball flight using 3D imagery and precise tracking software.

Launch angle, swing speed, smash factor and spin rate are all analysed to precise detail, whether it’s a six-foot pitch or a 300-yard drive, providing all the data to make the necessary swing adjustments, or, simply, to play indoor golf at one of thousands of available courses without ever leaving the studio.

Adding to the state-of-the-art technology is the 4D Motion, which is a revolutionary, wireless 3D full body and club motion capture system.

Sensors smaller than a poker chip capture a golfer’s movements for instantaneous data capture to provide analysis of the set-up and swing and can be used to make a detailed comparison of swings.

Although the swing is under intense scrutiny, the technique behind putting is not forgotten with a SAM PuttLab to unlock the secrets of the skill.

Sensors analyse the putting stroke in great depth to improve the strike, create a more consistent roll and develop improved distance control.

Antonio Castello, director of golf, said: “The Indoor Performance Institute is another great addition to our facilities at Verdura. Using the latest technology with some expert guidance from our coaches can only help golfers of any standard make significant improvements to their game.”

It’s just another reason to visit stunning Verdura, which recently hosted the 2018 Rocco Forte Sicilian Open on the European Tour, set against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.

Nestling on the coast in 230 hectares of stunning landscape, Verdura Resort – a Rocco Forte hotel and European Tour Destination – is ideal for a golf break and features two outstanding 18-hole championship courses – the East Course and West Course – as well as a par-three nine-hole course, all designed by Kyle Phillips.

Complementing Verdura Resort’s outstanding golf courses are extensive golf practice facilities including a double-ended driving range and outstanding academy. In addition, guests can enjoy numerous other sports and leisure amenities including six tennis courts, an array of different watersports, a 170sqm fully-equipped gym and an award-winning 4,000sqm spa complex with thalassotherapy pools.

Situated on Sicily’s southern coast between Agrigento and the fishing city of Sciacca, an 80-minute drive from Trapani and Palermo airports, the resort features 203 rooms, suites and villas all with a sea view, as well as three new villas which offer a perfect solution for family holidays, each with its own private swimming pool.

Serving up a mixture of sunny skies, a temperate climate and breathtaking scenery, combined with a plethora of historical, cultural and gastronomic delights, Sicily has all the ingredients for a relaxing break, and Verdura Resort (pictured top) is the ideal base to discover this authentic part of the Mediterranean’s largest island.

Verdura Resort roccofortehotels.com/verdura-resort