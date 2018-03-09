Turkey’s Antalya Golf Club to host PGA Overseas Pro-Am

Golfbreaks.com will stage its third and final 2018 Overseas Pro-Am at the spectacular Antalya Golf Club in Turkey for the very first time in November.

Antalya Golf Club is the home of the PGA National Turkey and the event marks a tie-up with PGA Partners and Europe’s leading golf travel company, Golfbreaks.com.

The pro-am will be contested on the challenging PGA Sultan Course and enables pros and amateurs to follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. All three played in the Turkish Airlines World Golf Final, which was staged in there in 2012, the same year as the Eisenhower Trophy.

Away from golf, there is a chance to unwind at the five-star complex, which boasts five restaurants offering Turkish and worldwide cuisine, six bars, a spa, swimming pools and a health club.

PGA Professional Michael Jones, director of golf at Antalya, said: “We are very proud to accommodate The PGA in hosting this end of year Pro-Am. During that time of the year in November, the courses are in exceptional condition and are a real delight to play.

“I’m certain our guests will really enjoy their time here as they experience first class golf and hospitality at our venues, which are second-to-none. We look forward to seeing everyone in November.”

Administered by The PGA, the 20-team pro-am will run from 16-20 November and is open to all amateur players with an active competition handicap.

Packages are priced at £700 per team member, which includes four night’s stay (all inclusive) at the luxurious five-star Sirene Belek resort, airport transfers and a welcome dinner.

Teams will enjoy one practice round followed by two full rounds of competition golf on the PGA Sultan Course, with a prize-giving gala dinner bringing the event to its conclusion.

There are prizes for both PGA Professionals and amateurs, while both rounds will be officiated by a PGA tournament director.

Richard Barker, Golfbreaks.com commercial director, commented: “We are delighted to team up with The PGA and Antalya to bring one of our Overseas Pro-Ams to Turkey.

“This is the first time we have taken the series to the PGA National for Turkey and we’re confident it will provide everything needed for an unforgettable golfing trip in Turkey.

“The PGA Sultan Course is a real challenge for even the most accomplished of golfers. Its spectacular views from within a stunning pine forest environment, combined with the facilities at the Sirene Belek resort, will make this pro-am a trip to remember for all teams involved.”

For more information or to book your place at the final Golfbreaks.com Overseas Pro-Am Series event of the year call 01753 752880 or email golfpro@golfbreaks.com

Full details of the pro-am can be found by visiting www.golfbreaks.com/pga-pro/Pro-Ams

Antalya Golf Club http://agc.com.tr/