TUI Introduces First Direct Flights From UK To Los Cabos

TUI, the world’s largest charter airline, has unveiled new twice weekly service from London Gatwick to Los Cabos in Mexico, famed for its sunny weather and world-class golf resorts located on the tip of the Baja Peninsula.

As the market leader in Mexico, with direct flights available to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, TUI (Tourism Union International) will offer the only direct flights to Los Cabos from the UK. According to the travel company, “Mexico continues to be our most popular long-haul gateway and has the most searches on the TUI website.”

In addition, TUI will offer exclusive holiday packages to the destination’s two main resort areas – Cabo San Lucas, a deep-sea fishing capital celebrated for its buzzing marina and non-stop nightlife; and San Jose Del Cabo, a charming colonial town known for its historic arts district.

The region’s mountain-desert-ocean environment is home to a wide range of world-class golf courses designed by some of the game’s most famous designers, including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Robert Trent Jones Jr and Greg Norman. With four courses listed on Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses, Los Cabos is the undisputed golf capital of Latin America. In addition, two new courses, Rancho San Lucas and Costa Palmas, are expected to open this autumn, while the Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol, a Nicklaus design that put Los Cabos on the golf map 25 years ago, will reopen in November after a major makeover.

Holidaymakers from the UK can choose from a range of hotels, including the new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, a 639-room all-inclusive property that opened in July. TUI’s sister hotels in Los Cabos include RIU Palace Baja California and RIU Hotel Santa Fe, each an all-inclusive hotel on Medano Beach. The company will offer seven, 10, 11 and 14-night packages.

In addition to the upcoming direct flights to Los Cabos, TUI will also launch summer 2020 holidays to the destination starting in early November. The long lead time will allow visitors to secure their preferred flight options and favorite hotels well in advance.

Mark Hall, Director of Product & Destination Experience for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “As the market leader in Mexico, we’re so pleased to be able to offer our customers a unique view of the country following the success of Puerto Vallarta and Cancun in our program. We know the inspiring, fashionable addition of Los Cabos to our TUI collection will encourage not only those who are familiar with the destination, but also those who have never visited the country before.”

Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, said: ”We are honoured to have TUI as the first carrier to start a non-stop flight to Los Cabos from Europe, specifically from the U.K. We will now have the opportunity to showcase the unique diversity and sophisticated region of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. We are thankful for the partnership that was established between TUI and our European partners and are confident that it will be a success.’