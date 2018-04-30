The Grove Launches ‘The David Howell Open’

The Grove has announced the launch of The David Howell Open, a new event in its comprehensive summer calendar of amateur tournaments, personally hosted by the multiple European Tour winner, former Ryder Cup player and The Grove’s

first golf ambassador.

David Howell, a five-time winner on the European Tour, BMW PGA Champion in 2006 and an important member of two winning European Ryder Cup teams, will welcome teams-of-four to The Grove on Monday, June 18, 2018, for a relaxed tournament experience that will include a charitable on-course ‘Beat the Tour Pro Challenge’ and a post-round Masterclass, prior to a three-course BBQ, and prize-giving.

Commenting on the inaugural event at one of the UK’s finest, open-to-all resorts, David Howell, said: “I was hugely keen to create a small, relaxed and friendly team Stableford event that amateur golfers can enjoy and my ambassador status at The Grove gave me the perfect opportunity.

“I look forward to personally welcoming golfers on June 18 to enjoy a day of competitive fun played across the Championship course, which is always in spectacular condition. I’m also sure our golfing guests will give it their best to beat me in a head-to-head challenge on the course during the day!”

To give this event a special VIP feel, places are strictly limited to 12 teams of four amateur golfers – 48 players, priced at £800 per team.

The day includes Full English Breakfast in the Players Lounge on arrival; Use of the driving range, short game area and putting green; ‘Beat the Tour Pro’ Challenge; Masterclass with David Howell; Post golf drinks in the Stables Courtyard; Three-course BBQ in the Players Lounge.

To reserve a place visit, www.thegrove.co.uk/golf/events-competitions/the-david-howell-open-2018/ to complete an entry form.

Anna Darnell, Director of Golf and Leisure at The Grove, added: “We are proud to have David Howell as our golf ambassador and it has always been our intention to involve David in an open-to-all event that any golfer can enjoy. We hope it will build over the coming years to become a must-attend tournament experience in the summer golf calendar.”

The Grove still remains the only UK venue to have hosted a World Golf Championship event, won by Tiger Woods in 2006, and its course consistently features in many influential Top 100 rankings, including those produced by Golf Monthly and Golf World Magazines. It was also the host venue for the European Tour’s 2016 British Masters, in association with Sky Sports.

Sitting alongside the critically-acclaimed 18-hole Kyle Phillips-designed golf course, The Grove offers luxury accommodation in 26 historic Mansion rooms and suites, as well as 189 rooms within the contemporary West Wing, together with an award-winning spa, Sequoia where guests can indulge in a variety of treatments.

The Grove www.thegrove.co.uk