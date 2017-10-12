The Belfry Crowned England’s Leading Conference Hotel & Resort

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has been named England’s Leading Conference Hotel & England’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Awards acknowledge winners that truly set the benchmark to the rest of the industry and as such The Belfry Hotel & Resort has proven it is at the forefront of the conference and resort market.

Thanks to its diverse use of spaces and bespoke approach to every one of its conferences it hosts each year, The Belfry has been duly rewarded for its exceptionally high standard of service from its expert team who provide a personal touch to each event.

Despite competition from some of the finest resorts in the country, The Belfry also retained its title of ‘England’s Leading Resort’ for the third year running. Voters selected The Belfry based on its high-quality facilities and leisure attractions, coupled with services of a similar standard, with the victory underlining The Belfry’s status amongst Europe’s elite.

Katie Niland, Sales Director at The Belfry, commented: “We’d like to sincerely thank everyone who voted for The Belfry Hotel & Resort this year. It is exceptionally rewarding to have been named England’s Leading Conference Resort. It really is a testament to the hard work and expertise our team put in to each conference to create a truly bespoke experience. The diversity of the conferences that take place at The Belfry means that our team are constantly challenged but this award is a testament to their dedication and proficiency.”

Gail Webb, Marketing Director at The Belfry, commented: “To make it a hat trick of wins for ‘England’s Leading Resort’, is the icing on the cake. It recognises that The Belfry Hotel & Resort is leading the way in British hospitality, offering world-class facilities and an outstanding level of service for the third year running, which is something which we are extremely proud of.”

Set against the backdrop of 550 acres of North Warwickshire countryside, yet still just 20 minutes outside of Birmingham city centre, The Belfry Hotel & Resort is a stunning setting and is the perfect destination for couples or families looking to make use of the vast number of leisure facilities, as well as a hotly sought-after location for conferences, meetings and events.

With other amenities including over 20 conference & events spaces capable of holding over 400 guests and boasting 319 signature rooms that include 15 suites, The Belfry Hotel & Resort truly offers the all-round package worthy of both the title of England’s Leading Resort 2017 and England’s Leading Conference Hotel 2017.

