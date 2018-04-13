Tewkesbury Park unveils £9m facelift to create luxury golf breaks

Cotswold golfing haven Tewkesbury Park, now under independent family ownership and newly-ranked among Great Britain & Ireland’s top 100 golf resorts, has unveiled a spectacular two-year, £9m facelift.

The 93-room luxury hotel, spa and golf course now offers the complete golf break with outstanding accommodation and some of the finest playing surfaces in the west of England.

Golfers looking for the ultimate luxury golf break now have six brand-new historic suites to choose from, each offering five-star levels of opulence, detail and traditional quality rarely found in English golf hotels.

Three other individually-designed ‘Indulgence’ rooms can also be found in the 18th Century manor house, and the remainder of Tewkesbury Park’s bedrooms now offer a minimum of four-star style, comfort and interiors – with superb Hypnos beds in every room.

Out on the 6,579 yard Par 72 18-hole golf course –designed by highly-acclaimed golf architect Frank Pennink, whose Vilamoura Old Course in Portugal is among the most revered in the Algarve – dozens of bunkers have been refurbished, and the course has been remodelled and reconditioned by designer Peter McEvoy and agronomist John Clarkin, who previously worked together on the award-winning Powerscourt Golf Club in Ireland. Clarkin has prepared courses for the U.S Open, the Solheim Cup and the Ladies European Tour.

Over the last two years the hotel has invested in a full range of new Toro machinery to help to raise playing surfaces to the highest standard, with Paul Hathaway a recent arrival as Tewkesbury Park’s new Head Greenkeeper.

You’ll also find a new Golf Boutique shop providing all the golfing essentials, plus brand-new Golfer Locker Rooms, a 6-hole Academy Course to warm up on, two separate practice areas and a putting green.

To soothe your muscles before or after golf, the hotel’s indoor pool, sauna, steam room and outdoor hot tub have all been refurbished. Two new spa treatment rooms now feature fresh treatments using the locally-sourced, naturally-inspired and chemical-free Natural Spa Factory products. In addition, the hotel’s newly-equipped Gym will keep you in trim.

A highlight of the redevelopment at Tewkesbury Park is the creation of enviable new meetings and events facilities, which now comfortably host large events and product launches for up to 300 guests in the breathtaking new glass-fronted Cotswolds Suite, with panoramic views. The adjacent Berkeley Bar and Terrace with its wood-fired pizza bar and barbeque, plus the hotel’s private meetings & dining rooms, its Orangery, lounge, cocktail bar, piano lounge and foyer area are now all equally stunning.

Crucially there is also an experienced new team at the independently-owned hotel, promising to “make your every moment memorable”. They live and breathe hospitality, welcoming all visitors with natural warmth rather than the impersonal politeness of a big corporate chain.

Located just five minutes from Junction 9 of the M5 motorway, and only an hour from Birmingham or Bristol, Tewkesbury Park’s commanding hilltop position means you’re guaranteed breathtaking views of the Cotswolds and the nearby towns of Tewkesbury and Cheltenham, with the beautiful Malvern Hills also visible in the distance.

The friendly No. 19 café is a favourite post-golf haunt, or you can indulge your love of gastronomy with fine dishes in the hotel while enjoying stunning views of some of England’s most beautiful countryside.

From more powerful showers to an independently-leased high-speed line for fast Wi-Fi, the list of recent improvements is seemingly endless.

Tewkesbury Park is effectively a new proposition in 2018 for UK golfers looking for a high-class golf break.

Tewkesbury Park www.tewkesburypark.co.uk