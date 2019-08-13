Tee off on Tuscany’s finest sustainable golf course at Toscana Resort Castelfalfi

Toscana Resort Castelfalfi, an eco-resort encompassing 2,700 acres of protected terrain, is set for a summer 2020 launch of its new luxury golf clubhouse as the latest development at Golf Club Castelfalfi.

As Tuscany’s finest and largest championship golf course, widely recognised as a year-round mecca for golfers of all abilities, the new clubhouse design will uphold the resort’s commitment to sustainability and immersive experiences, elevating the golf offering to a new level of luxury for local members, guests, and residents who have purchased apartments, villas, and farmhouses on the estate.

Since its opening in 2007 by TUI Group, one of the world’s leading tourism companies, Toscana Resort Castelfalfi has become a beacon of luxury hospitality in the rolling hills of Tuscany, committed to promoting sustainability through its support of local community endeavours, recycling water on the estate, reconstructing historic local architecture with low environmental impact, and producing organic wine and olive oil.

As the resort’s next restoration project, the new clubhouse will be housed in one of Castelfalfi’s ancient farmhouses, employing green building principles with recycled wood and reclaimed stone and incorporating authentic Tuscan design features such as wooden beams and terracotta ceilings.

Once completed, the clubhouse will include luxury changing rooms, state-of-the-art-meeting and event spaces, and a fine-dining restaurant offering regional favourites prepared with local, organic ingredients and wine from the estate’s vineyards.

Following the opening, which is scheduled for June 2020, a special calendar of events will be introduced, including talks from experts, golf workshops, culinary events, and wine pairings to complement the wider resort offering, and to appeal to golfers seeking diverse local experiences to enjoy around their golf holiday.

Golf Club Castelfalfi is comprised of a scenic 27-hole layout split into two modern courses by renowned golf architects Preissmann and Moroder. The courses span 9,000 metres of green hillside and have been created sustainably to follow the natural morphology of the landscape. Additionally, the club carefully manages the development of renewable energy by recycling its water resources and carries the internationally recognised golf eco-label GEO Certified™.

The 18-hole Mountain Course is a more challenging option for experienced golfers while the 9-hole Lake Course is suitable for improvers and complete beginners who can take advantage of daily personalised lessons. Both courses offer an unparalleled golfing experience in a beautiful setting further enhanced by Tuscany’s mild year-round climate and accessibility to UK travellers.

A three-night golf package at Toscana Resort Castelfalfi starts from £820 (approx. €890) per person. This includes three-nights’ accommodation at the luxury Il Castelfalfi 5* hotel with breakfast, three complimentary green fees for the 18-hole Mountain Course, and unlimited spa access.

Toscana Resort Castelfalfi www.castelfalfi.com

Rainer Priessman www.golfholding.com