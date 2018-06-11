Surf the Fairways at Antognolla Golf

You can now “Surf the Turf” at Antognolla Golf with the innovative introduction of the first ‘Golf Boards’ in Italy. The Golf Board is an easy to ride four-wheel electric vehicle that is adding a whole new level of fun and excitement to your round of golf. The Golf Board can be used by golfers of all ages and is easy to operate, being very intuitive and natural to use.

César Burguière, the Golf Director, has introduced the Golf Boards to Antognolla after seeing the huge success of them in his previous role. He commented “the golf board is one of the most fun ways to get around the golf course and really adds to the enjoyment of a round of golf and they can certainly help you get around the golf course quicker”.

César went on to add: “With the investment that is now being implemented to the golf course, we are also keen invest in the services and the Golf Boards add a unique experience to Antognolla Golf not found anywhere else in Italy. I can fully recommend a visit to Antognolla to give it a try!”

As well as being easy to use and friendly to the turf, the Golf Board come with many built in safety features including low and high-speed switches to allow beginners to get used to the ride.

A new chapter in the history of Antognolla has begun, as the castle and estate are transformed into an exclusive international resort. Featuring a luxury hotel and one of the country’s finest golf courses, as well as a limited number of sumptuous residences, the project is one of the first of its kind in Italy.

Integrating new building of the highest standards with historic original architecture and an unspoilt natural environment, Antognolla represents a unique marriage of authentic, ancient Umbria, with ultra-modern comfort and luxury. Original historic architecture will be preserved as a key element of the development, while new building will reflect the history, style and beauty of this exceptional place. http://antognolla.com

One of the most spectacular and challenging golf courses in Italy, the eighteen-holes at Antognolla feature long, cliff-lined fairways, beautiful water hazards and large, undulating greens. Conceived by renowned designer Robert Trent Jones Junior, the clever layout makes Antognolla an exciting and satisfying course for golfers of all abilities. The team at RTJII are overseeing the improvements to the course as part of a significant investment in irrigation systems, a bunker renovation programme, machinery, the maintenance team and producing playing conditions comparable with the best courses in Europe.

