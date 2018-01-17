St Mellion Soars in Top 100 GB&I Resorts rankings

The hard-working golf team at St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall is celebrating after being ranked among Great Britain & Ireland’s top 15 golf resorts.

In the new list, published in Golf World magazine’s February 2018 issue, St Mellion rubs shoulders with Gleneagles, Turnberry, The K Club and Celtic Manor as one of the country’s most complete destinations for a golf break.

In its overall rankings the magazine, which publishes its rankings on a bi-annual basis, places St Mellion at #4 in England overall and #15 in Great Britain and Ireland.

St Mellion’s two immaculate 18-hole European Tour golf courses, the Nicklaus Signature Course and the Kernow Course, are now ranked #2 in England as regards resort golf.

And with the upper reaches of the list dominated by expensive five-star resorts, St Mellion – which proudly waves the Cornish flag as one of the south west’s most popular attractions – is now Great Britain’s second highest-rated four-star golf resort, after The Belfry.

“St Mellion sits above several resorts who might think they would be ahead of it” said the magazine, “but this Cornish venue impresses in all ways with a super hotel full of amenities, catering easily for couples, families and groups.”

“We have always told people to head for St Mellion if they want to know what the perfect golf day looks like” said David Moon, Golf Manager at the resort. “Although The Nicklaus deserves its reputation as a truly world-class test of your golf, there is none of that forbidding atmosphere which you might feel at other golf resorts. Our welcome is genuinely warm. We think that golf should be fun, and we want your memories of St Mellion to be amazing.”

The Nicklaus Signature Course can be stretched to over 7,000 yards for professional events, but even at 6,200 yards off the yellows it still represents one of British golf’s most exacting tests. “If you can keep a six off your card on The Nicklaus, you’re playing very good golf” said Moon. “This was Jack’s first-ever design in the UK, built before he won his last Major at the Masters in 1986. Generations of golfers have come to challenge it, but few have truly mastered it. Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Paul Casey and Jose-Maria Olazabal are all former winners here.”

The resort, which is a dozen miles north of Plymouth, has an 80-room AA 4-Star hotel, multiple award-winning dining experiences and luxurious leisure facilities to offer both visiting golfers and members.

The 12-time Tour venue is also home to the Tournament Golf College, billed as ‘Europe’s leading golf university’ for players looking to achieve tournament success in the professional game.

Later this year St Mellion will mark the 30th Anniversary of the Nicklaus Signature Course – which was opened in 1988 with an exhibition match featuring Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo and Sandy Lyle – with a series of special events.

St Mellion International Resort is the flagship venue of Crown Golf, Britain’s largest owner and operator of golf clubs.

St Mellion International Resort www.st-mellion.co.uk