Solheim Cup makes an appearance at World Travel Market

The Solheim Cup trophy will take centre stage at the World Travel Market (WTM) at the ExCel London this week, with an exclusive appearance on VisitScotland’s stand.

The event, which will take place at Gleneagles in 2019, will be promoted to the world’s leading tour operators at WTM, which is attended by more than 51,000 tourism industry professionals.

Eight leading golf tour operators have already signed up to the Authorised Tour Operator scheme for The 2019 Solheim Cup and with more than 100,000 spectators anticipated at Gleneagles there is plenty of opportunity for more tour operators to provide official packages.

The 2019 Solheim Cup will join 12 other partners on VisitScotland’s stand at WTM, which is the world’s leading global event for the travel industry and takes place from 6-8 November.

VisitScotland expects visitors to The 2019 Solheim Cup to come from all over the globe, particularly key inbound markets such as North America, Germany, Scandinavia and the rest of the UK. Just five years after hosting The 2014 Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles will help promote Scotland as an inclusive golf tourism destination as well as continuing the country’s reputation for hosting world-class events.

The EventScotland team within VisitScotland’s events directorate is leading the plans for Scotland’s staging of The 2019 Solheim Cup on behalf of The Scottish Government.

Alan Grant, Senior Golf Manager at VisitScotland, said: “The 2019 Solheim Cup represents a terrific opportunity to celebrate women’s golf both domestically and globally as well as promoting Scotland as a world-class inclusive golf tourism destination.

“Scotland is known around the world as the Home of Golf and 2019 is a great opportunity for tour operators to market a trip to the country that gave golf to the world while attending a world-class sporting event.”

Businesses interested in becoming an Authorised Tour Operator for The 2019 Solheim Cup should email info@solheimcup2019.com. The current list of ATO’s include:

Executive Golf & Leisure

Fairways Scotland

GolfBreaks

Extra

Premier Golf

Scotland for Golf

Wilkinson Golf Travel

YourGolfTravel

EventScotland www.EventScotland.org

VisitScotland www.visitscotland.org or for consumer information www.visitscotland.com