Slovenia to host International Golf Travel Market 2018

International Golf Travel Market (IGTM), the world’s premier global event for the golf tourism industry, has announced that its 2018 edition will be hosted in Slovenia’s capital city, the 2016 European Green Capital, Ljubljana.

The IAGTO Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year 2015 will welcome IGTM 2018 to The GR Exhibition and Convention Centre, located in the heart of Ljubljana, from October 15 – 18, 2018.

The fast-growing golf destination, which received more than 4.3 million tourists in 2016, has 13 golf courses, including Royal Bled Golf Course – the oldest in Slovenia. Alongside a wealth of high quality hotels, the country is gaining a burgeoning reputation for gastronomic excellence, led by Ana Roš, who was named the World’s Best Female Chef at the 2017 World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Žiga Osterc, President of the Golf Tourism Association in Slovenia, said: “We are very proud to have been selected as the host destination of IGTM 2018 and we look forward to welcoming the leading golf tourism suppliers, buyers and media from across the globe to Slovenia.

“We have invested significantly in the game of golf over the last 20 years and continue to see a growing number of international visitors who are drawn to the high standards of service and accommodation, good value for money, and wide range of international standard courses.

“By hosting IGTM, visitors will be able to see for themselves why Slovenia is not only one of Europe’s emerging golf holiday destinations, but an unforgettable tourist experience as well.”

Ljubljana International Airport, located just a 25-minutes’ drive from the convention centre, has more than 210 scheduled flights every week direct to 27 destinations in 21 countries across Europe. It is serviced by a variety of airlines, including Air France, EasyJet, Finnair and Turkish Airlines.

Peter Grimster, Exhibition Manager, Reed Travel Exhibitions, added: “As the 2015 IAGTO Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year winner, we are confident Slovenia will be a perfect destination to host the world’s largest gathering of golf tourism professionals.

“The quality of the golf courses and resorts is outstanding and, combined with the excellent conference facility available in one of Europe’s most picturesque capital cities, we are confident that IGTM 2018 will be a huge success.”

The appointment-based event, organised by Reed Travel Exhibitions, regularly attracts more than 400 buyers and over 550 golf travel suppliers, highlighting its reputation as the premier global event for the golf tourism industry.

Top picture Royal Bled Golf Course

For more information about IGTM visit: http://igtm.wtm.com/