Scottish Golf Tourism Week to take place at Trump Turnberry October 23-27

Following its hugely successful debut at the Fairmont St Andrews Resort in 2016, the organisers of the Scottish Golf Tourism Week have confirmed that the event will return in 2017.

Taking place at the Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayrshire from October 23-27, this year’s event will bring more golf tour operators from around the globe to Scotland, the home of golf, where they will meet with some of the country’s leading golf businesses.

Comprising familiarisation trips, seminars, networking sessions, press outings and almost 4,000 individual business-to-business appointments, the week promises to both reinforce Scotland’s standing as the world’s leading golf destination and generate millions of pounds of a benefit for the Scottish economy throughout 2018.

The week will begin with visits to some of the country’s leading golf clubs and resorts before converging upon the Trump Turnberry Resort for two days of one-to-one business meetings. It will then culminate in the 2017 edition of the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards on Thursday, October 26.

Event organiser Tom Lovering commented: “We are very much looking forward to the second Scottish Golf Tourism Week, where we will once again connect some of the world’s top golf tour operators with the very best that Scottish golf has to offer.

“It is a unique opportunity to remind people of what Scotland has to offer both in a golfing and a cultural sense and we are confident it will build upon the huge success of last year’s inaugural event.”

To be considered for a place at this event click here and complete the registration form.

For more information watch the SGTW video.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week www.scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk

