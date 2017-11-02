Roe Park Resort – IGTOA 2017 Golf Resort of the Year

The Ireland Golf Tour Operators Association (IGTOA) has voted the Roe Park Resort, Limavady ‘Golf Resort of the Year’ at its prestigious 20th Anniversary Gala Irish Golf Awards.

This is the first time the Roe Park Resort has won this accolade – which is an industry recognised award, voted by a panel of expert tour operators and travel agents from across the island of Ireland. The award, was presented by Leanne Rice Golf Marketing Manager of Tourism NI and Pierce Wall from Ireland Golf in the Trump International Hotel, Doonbeg, County Clare.

The award follows a stream of success for the Roe Park Resort, since its investment of £400,000 in its golf and leisure facilities – which saw the redevelopment of its golf course, developing its driving range, golf club, academy and course. Since 2015 the resort has won 8 awards including 2016 and 2017 Best Golf Resort in Ulster by Golfers Guide to Ireland, and 2017 Golf Hotel of the Year by the Irish Hotel Awards. The judges for the Gala Irish Golf Awards, commented on the range of facilities, and high delivery of service promise at the Roe Park Resort.

Terry Kelly, Golf Manager at the Roe Park Resort said: “The IGTOA Gala Irish Golf Awards is the highlight of the Irish golf tourism calendar, and we are delighted to receive this prestigious award. It is wonderful to be recognised by the travel agents, and tour operators, who rely on us throughout the year to provide an outstanding service for them and their groups.

“At the Roe Park Resort, we pride ourselves on going above and beyond for our guests, and this was reflected in our recent investment. We’ve been thrilled with our achievements since then – both through industry awards, and guest feedback, and the ‘Resort of the Year’ award is the pinnacle of our success to date. We’d like to extend our thanks to the IGTOA for this award. With the 2019 Open Championship around the corner, the timing is ideal and we’re delighted to be positioned as ‘2017 IGTOA Golf Resort of the Year’ ahead of this.”

