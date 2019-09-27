Raevo Golf & Country Club Is Highest Ever New Entry For Golf World Top 100

Raevo Golf & Country Club has entered Golf World’s Top 100 Courses in Continental Europe list in 18th position, which is the highest ever new entry for a new golf course. The course also topped the list of Russian entries and marked the first time that Russian Clubs had been included in the rankings.

Designed by 18-time Major Champion Jack Nicklaus and managed by IMG the Golf Course presents the finest layout in Moscow with exemplary conditioning and maintenance. Nicklaus has creatively sculpted holes through dense forestry and meandering streams and the course flawlessly embraces the natural topography. The variety of holes, will however, ensure golfers keep focused on the task at hand.

“The gently rolling layout, streams, lakes, and trees provided for a wonderful canvas on which we could design a world-class golf course. My hope is that you have as much fun playing it as I did designing it,” described Jack Nicklaus.

Iain McInally, General Manager at Raevo commented: “The Golf World Top 100 ranking is one of the most eagerly anticipated announcements within the Industry. To not only be the highest ranked course in Russia amongst many great venues, but to be the highest ever new entry at 18th is a fantastic achievement. This recognition speaks volumes of the quality of design by Jack Nicklaus along with the presentation and detailing by the Agronomy team that do justice to the tremendous vision of our Owners”.

Raevo is a private members club and offers a high quality, family-orientated and welcoming community in Moscow.

Raevo Golf & Country Club https://www.imgprestige.com/raevo-golf-country-club