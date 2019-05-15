Quinta Da Marinha launches beginners golf package

Portugal’s Quinta Da Marinha Resort is ready to cultivate the green shoots of a new golfer with an exciting new starter package for beginners.

Under an hour’s drive from Lisbon in stunning Cascais, Hotel Quinta da Marinha is part of the ‘Great Hotels of the World’ portfolio and boasts the Robert Trent Jones-designed par-71 course with outstanding views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Sintra Mountains.

But the resort is a pioneer in introducing the game to novices and learners and its latest package – The Green Card course – is the springboard to transformation from total beginner to a golfer.

This intensive course, open to everyone from the age of 14 and upwards, earns Green Card authorisation with a total of 10 training hours with a fully-qualified PGA professional, including practical and theoretical training on the basics of the swing, short game, bunker play, putting and the basic rules and etiquette.

It’s ideal for those who always wanted to take up the sport but needed the motivation to do it properly – and all in the sunshine and stunning scenery of one of Portugal’s top courses in the relaxed setting of Quinta da Marinha’s superb hotel facilities.

The five-night bed and breakfast package (943€ pp based on two sharing a double or twin room) comes with four morning lessons and four nine-hole rounds at Quinta da Marinha in the afternoon playing from specially-adapted tees to reduce the length of the holes.

New golfers will also be given a starter kit with ball, tees and a glove, while golf clubs will also be provided and there is a PGA-signed diploma and a golf notebook with useful tips also included. After the golf, there is an opportunity to unwind and assess your progress with access to SPA (Turkish bath; sauna; indoor swimming pool).

With tennis courts, restaurants, a complimentary beach shuttle service and one of the most beautiful regions of Portugal to discover on the doorstep, it’s an enticing prospect.

The resort’s sales director, João Pinto Coelho, said: “New golfers need some encouragement and an opportunity to learn the basics of the game, without feeling intimidated. This is the perfect package with some specific tuition to learn new skills and gain some vital experience that every golfer needs. And, of course, it’s a beautiful setting and an opportunity for a great holiday too.”

For more information, email: reservations@quintadamarinha.com or phone (+351) 214 860 141. www.quintadamarinha.com