QHotels Golf Resorts Excel in Company Awards 

QHotels golf resorts are among the best performing of all the brand’s venues – that’s the verdict of the company’s ‘Inspired by You’ employee awards.

The company awards have been designed to reward individual departments across QHotels’ 26 venues -including 10 golf resorts – that demonstrate great all-round performance in service delivery and financial results.

And golf venues finished top rated in six of the 10 available team categories, with Belton Woods Hotel, in Lincolnshire, securing four awards and an additional individual accolade, following a series of excellent reviews.

Under the auspices of general manager Seamus Coen, who joined in January last year, the resort won ‘Most Engaging Team’, Best Restaurant Team’, ‘Best Bar & Lounge Team’ and, jointly with Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, ‘Best Golf Team’. Meanwhile, an individual award was secured by Paula Heath, a payroll and purchase ledger assistant at the resort, whose outstanding work and effort saw her win the ‘Group Players’ Player’ accolade.

The quarterly awards recognise the hotels with the highest percentage of ServiceVision – a rating provided by an eponymous third-party research agency which surveys guests on the standards of customer service, facilities, cleanliness, ‘going the extra mile’, food quality and many more – while the ‘Player’s Player’ award is based upon internal nominations.

Elsewhere, the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort, near Glasgow, took the title of ‘Best Events Team’, while Aldwark Manor, near York, secured the award for ‘Best Reception Team’.

And Forest Pines, Dunston Hall, in Norwich, and Hellidon Lakes, Daventry, each took runners-up spots.

Andrew Cameron, QHotels’ group golf operations manager, said: “These awards are eagerly contested by all throughout QHotels and for the golf resorts to perform so well in them is a real fillip for everybody involved. What it illustrates is that while these 10 venues have golf as an additional facility, the staff there do not take their eye off the ball in other areas of the resort. Top-quality service is the benchmark for all of them.”

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

Tags: Aldwark Manor, Belton Woods Hotel, Dunston Hall, Forest Pines, Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, Hellidon Lakes, QHotels, Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort