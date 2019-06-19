Qatar Centre of Excellence takes golf development to a new level

Education City Golf Club has just completed the final installation of the highly anticipated Centre of Excellence. The facility is now fully open for those looking to improve or those looking to start learning golf. The immersive experience takes golf to another level with an array of facilities indoor and outdoor to give golfers a first-class experience.

The Centre of Excellence is destined to become one of the best seats of learning golf in the region and arguably the World. A colossal claim for the newest course in Qatar but the facility speaks volumes with unique features taking golf learning to another level. The Centre of Excellence has one of the most holistic facilities in the world, being able to take a golfer from beginner level to an elite tour player.

The facility offers V1 Analysis across all six studios and a total of 32 screens, which when matched with the versatility of indoor partitions allows for complete lesson flexibility. Whilst most facilities provide either TrackMan or Flightscope, the Centre of Excellence provides both options providing a tailored experience to each guest; and that’s just the beginning!

Starting your arrival at the Centre of Excellence, Education City Golf Club welcomes you with a boutique café on arrival where you are welcomed by a PGA Professional. A review with your golf professional determines what area of the facility will help fast track your learning and development. Selecting one of the following areas below:

The Putting Studio – Featuring V1 analysis linked with Zen Green Stage and Putt View, providing a holistic approach to improving putting performance.

Studio 1 Providing a unique custom fitting experience with not only V1, but a choice of Flightscope and TrackMan technology. The in to in or in to out, allows for complete fitting versatility.

Studio 2 featuring Biomechanics technology including Gears and SAM Balance lab, K Vest and Boditrak performance.

Studio 3 featuring tilted lies Zen Green stage for uphill, downhill or side hill lies and an indoor TrackMan simulator.

Studio 4 is dedicated to the left-handed golfer showcasing the attention to detail, where the frustrations of the left-handed golfer have been addressed. Not only have the entrance doors been positioned to suit a left-handed player, but the screen and coach positioning have also been considered

Studio 5 featuring indoor/outdoor short game practice and full-length golf shots. Studio 5 also doubles up as an exclusive private studio dedicated to female golf development along with the Ladies only short game area behind the facility. With all the technology being portable, the studio can be a self-contained learning centre.

Gymnasium – featuring Technogym equipment and equipment to help facility golf development.

The impressive line-up of facilities works in unison with its three golf courses particularly the 9 hole Par 3 course and 6 hole championship course creating new golfers on a fast track route to becoming competent in playing the 18 Hole Championship Course.

“We have always anticipated that our Centre of Excellence would be our USP and now that we have it fully installed and up and running it is clear that it is a facility that is in a class of its own. To have all this modern technology under one roof being operated by our three highly competent Golf professionals will make the learning and development journey of any golfer a much easier one. We are really excited about the prospect of what we can do with the Centre of Excellence to grow the game of golf here in Qatar,” stated Michael Braidwood General Manager of Education City Golf Club.

For the regional or international golfer, the Centre of Excellence boasts the first Gears Analysis, Putt View and Zen Green stage in the Middle East therefore giving a pivotal reason to travel to Qatar for a new golf experience.

The key in delivering a vast array of high-performance equipment lies within linking the benefits in a strategic way in order to maximize the student experience. Each piece of technology has been carefully positioned leaving no detail to chance! The aim of the facility is not only to attract locals to learn golf but also support international golf development by attracting international golf teams, world ranked amateurs and professionals to train in the off seasons.

Education City Golf Club is unique in the way that there is something for everyone. The Centre of Excellence is a world class facility that can cater for a beginner or a Tour Player and the commitment will be to continually develop and grow the game of golf.

Education City Golf Club www.ecgolf.com