Punta Espada to host Eden Roc Golf Classic 

Eden Roc at Cap Cana is pleased to announce the inaugural Eden Roc Golf Classic, which is being staged across Punta Espada Golf Club, a Dominican Republic golfing masterpiece and the first Signature design by Jack Nicklaus in this destination.

The inaugural Eden Roc Golf Classic, which takes place from December 1-8, 2019, is Dominican Republic’s newest international golf tournament which is set to become a mainstay on the amateur golf travellers’ calendar. The tournament is aimed at raising the profile amongst golf travellers of these two stunning properties and Cap Cana itself, as well as widening its international tour operator and travel agent relationships.

Guests will be staying at Eden Roc Cap Cana, which is the Dominican Republic’s only Relais & Châteaux member hotel. Boasting 60 accommodation options, ranging from boutique villas with their own private pools to elegantly designed beachfront suites and four recently unveiled Ocean Villas that offer complete privacy, Eden Roc at Cap Cana is secluded property nestled in the beachfront community of Cap Cana at the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic.

Partnering with this stunning hotel, three rounds of tournament golf will be played across Punta Espada Golf Club. Opened in 2006, it is already listed among the world’s finest, with GolfWeek ranking it as the ‘Best Golf Course in the Caribbean and Mexico’, and Golf Digest ranking it the 63rd best course in the world. Golfers enjoy fine views of the Caribbean from all points of the course, while no fewer than eight holes playi along and over the sea.

The Eden Roc Classic is a 54-hole stroke-play team tournament, with the winning team being crowned the inaugural Eden Roc Classic Champions 2019.

Giles Greenwood, managing director of tournament publicists Seventy2 Golf, commented: “The travelling golfer is lucky to have many tournaments to choose from, however for all these different golf events, this is the first time Eden Roc Cap Cana has been featured within a tournament programme. One of the most recognisable hotels for the general leisure traveller, it’s rapidly growing in popularity with the discerning golfer, so creating this tournament and combining it with Punta Espada Golf club will prove a very welcome addition to the international golf events calendar.”

Stefano Baratelli, managing director of Eden Roc Cap Cana, commented: “We are delighted to be partnered with Seventy2 Golf for this inaugural premiere golfing event. Eden Roc Cap Cana is in prime golfing territory and fits perfectly with this event due to our close relationship with Punta Espada. We are looking forward to hosting more of these events in the future.”

Eden Roc Cap Cana – https://www.edenroccapcana.com

Punta Espada Golf Club – http://www.puntaespadagolf.com