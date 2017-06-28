PGA Pros ‘On Q’ For Referral Commission 

PGA Professionals stand to benefit from a 10 per cent commission when referring members to QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, for their golf breaks.

The multi-award-winning group, which has 10 unique resort locations across the UK, has introduced a special package for PGA professionals – and, with the average overall cost of a group golf booking valued at £1,800, it could the easiest £180 professionals make in 2017.

Residential breaks at QHotels’ properties start from just £89 per person and include 36 holes of golf; breakfast and evening meal; overnight accommodation in a twin room; use of health club facilities, where applicable; and a 20 per cent discount off drinks in the bar for groups of four or more golfers.

One night dinner, bed-and-breakfast packages at Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, in Shropshire, and the 27-hole Hellidon Lakes Golf & Spa Hotel, in Northamptonshire, start at £89pp based on two sharing. While at Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort – ideally situated for Yorkshire and Humberside – and Belton Woods, near Grantham, Lincolnshire, a one-night DBB break costs from just £115pp.

And every referral from a PGA professional will earn the referrer 10 per cent of the booking.

Andrew Cameron, QHotels’ group golf operations manager, said: “QHotels has always been keen to work with PGA professionals and this is just our way of saying thank you to those who refer their members to us. Many pros have been doing so for years and with the group’s increasing reputation for group golf it seemed the time was right to give a little something back.”

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in 10 unique resort locations, including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

