PGA National Turkey preparing to swing into action at IGTM

The newly-rebranded PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club is gearing up for an exciting 2018, including development work on and off the course, and will begin a busy period by showcasing its world-class facilities to a global golf audience at this month’s International Golf Travel Market in Cannes, France, from December 11-14.

Representatives from the resort in Belek will head to Cannes on the French Riviera from December 11-14 to meet with show delegates to discuss future promotional opportunities.

Exhibiting at the event – the biggest in the world for the golf tourism industry – will signal the start of an active time for the venue which will see it commence work on a number of improvements to enhance its five-star golfing experience over the coming months.

Regarded as one of Europe’s premier golf resorts, the PGA National Turkey features outstanding facilities including two 18-hole golf courses – the PGA Sultan and The Pasha – two five-star hotels and an extensive range of sports and lifestyle amenities.

The host of numerous high-profile tournaments including the 2012 Turkish Airlines World Golf Final, the resort recently took its global profile to new heights by joining the select group of courses to receive the official endorsement of The Professional Golfers’ Association, being renamed as the PGA National Turkey.

As part of a long-term programme of improvements under the terms of the new partnership, The PGA will work with the resort’s owners to maintain the courses in the best possible condition and promote the venue to both its members and golfers across the globe.

In addition, The PGA will oversee an upgrade of the PGA National Turkey’s golf academy in 2018, adding radar ball-tracking, video analysis and custom club-fitting facilities to the existing 300-metre driving range and associated short game area.

Yasin Akkanat, owner of the PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club, said: “We’re thrilled to be exhibiting at this year’s International Golf Travel Market and promoting the PGA National Turkey to some of the most influential figures in the golf tourism industry.

“Exciting times lie ahead for the resort, and I’m sure that events like this and our new partnership with The PGA will prove invaluable in helping us to both continue our success and maintain our status as the leading golf resort in Turkey.”

Situated 25 minutes from Antalya, the PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club was the first golf resort in Turkey to feature 36 holes and has played host to some of the biggest names in the game, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Opened in 2003, the par-71 PGA Sultan course measures 6,477m from the back tees and players must negotiate a number of hazards to score well on the narrow, challenging layout, including no fewer than 12 lakes and 122 bunkers.

The Pasha, which was also designed by David Jones in association with European Golf Design, is wider and more inviting as it meanders through a mixture of towering pine trees and woodland.

Complementing the courses are excellent practice facilities including a 300-metre driving range, while the PGA National Turkey features two five-star hotels – the 175-room Kempinski Hotel The Dome and the 442-room Sirene Belek Hotel.

As well as offering access to numerous other sports and leisure facilities including tennis, football, various watersports, kids’ clubs, and two luxury spas, hotel guests can experience an array of different culinary experiences at the resort’s variety of bars and restaurants.

www.agc.com.tr / www.kempinski.com/belek / www.sirene.com