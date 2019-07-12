New 4-Star Golf Hotel at Dreamland Golf Club, Baku

Dreamland Golf Club has opened a brand-new 4-Star Golf Hotel, and now offers the perfect Stay & Play destination for golfers from all around the world looking to experience not only superb golf but also the exciting and historic city of Baku, Azerbaijan.

Adding to the already spectacular Dye Design Championship golf course, which was officially opened in 2015 by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Colin Montgomerie OBE, the Golf Hotel offers panoramic views over the whole Resort and is conveniently located only a few yards from the Clubhouse & Academy building.

Managed by IMG and its superb on-ground team, the golf course is always in majestic condition. Complimenting the course, the superb golf academy and driving range features two state-of-the-art IMG Performance studios and quality instruction from Head Professional Alex Day and his team of PGA qualified professionals. The clubhouse and half-way house are as impressive as the golf course, offering stylish and spacious affairs where you will enjoy recounting your round with a delicious range of both International and local cuisine.

The 44 carefully decorated rooms provide a mix of comfort, luxury & Azeri flair and ensure an unforgettable experience in one of the most contemporary cities in the region. Baku attracts tourists from every corner of the world and hosts the annual and hugely successful Formula 1 Grand Prix city race.

Rooms are available from $199 (Single) and $150 (Double occupancy) per night, with breakfast, 18 holes of golf, hire-set and buggy included.

Dreamland looks forward to welcoming groups and PGA hosted trips to the Resort, as guests can now stay onsite and enjoy the best the property has to offer.

Dreamland Golf Club https://www.dreamlandgolfclub.com/

IMG Golf Course Services & IMG Prestige www.imgprestige.com