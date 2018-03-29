Minthis Begins A Brand New Era

Pafilia Property Developers has unveiled an exciting new brand identity for the acclaimed luxury resort, Minthis, previously known as ‘Minthis Hills’.

The new brand reflects the evolution of the resort which has become a global lifestyle destination. It captures the essence of Minthis, which is centered on 360-degree holistic living deeply rooted in wellness, design, adventure and culture. The new content and messaging is purposely customer and lifestyle-focused, setting out a powerful set of ideals and emotions to appeal to the hearts and minds of potential clients.

At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Situated in five million square metres of breathtakingly beautiful protected Cypriot landscape, Minthis is a unique resort that has been meticulously designed by Pafilia’s internationally acclaimed partners, Woods Bagot, Atkins, WATG, Mackenzie and Ebert and Neil Howard Spa Consultants.

Demetris Ashiotis, Executive Director stated: “The brand now draws on the award-winning contemporary design, rooted in modernist values of openness, light and landscape, with a commitment to physical and spiritual wellbeing. It demonstrates the unique and distinctive value of Minthis.’’

2018 also marks the start of works for the final stage of infrastructure and facilities which include a ground-breaking wellness spa with a twenty-five metre heated swimming pool, fitness suite, hydro pool and thermal suites, and The Plateia, a village square with a range of shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants.

The Golf course and academy will also see new developments and more news on this will be released soon.

Perched on a tranquil hilltop, Minthis redefines holistic living. Resting in 5 million square metres of breathtakingly beautiful Cypriot landscape, this authentic residential retreat offers true escapism and cultural discovery.

Inspired by local Cypriot dwellings, the pioneering architecture is a unique balance of modernity, tradition and the natural world. High-quality design that creates a strong sense of community and long-term value has been an integral part of the shared vision between renowned developer, Pafilia and world-class architects, Woods Bagot.

Nature is an ever-present element at Minthis. The 18-hole championship golf course moulds itself to the landscape, passing walnut and fig trees, olive groves and the historic 12th century monastery.

World-class chefs use seasonal ingredients from the surrounding countryside to create dishes that are a fusion of modern Mediterranean flavours. Countless nature trails balance serenity and pathways for adventure — mountain biking, horse riding, hiking —while peaceful courtyards and gardens welcome outdoor yoga or quiet reflection.

