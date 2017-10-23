Madrid – The New Destination For A Golf Break

Madrid is a popular destination among travelers from across the whole world. Its climate, its landscape and its environment make it a perfect place for leisure 24 hours a day.

Thanks to a rich and varied offer in all artistic fields, in sports, shows and gastronomy it has become one of the most attractive European cities for tourism. With more than 18 golf courses close to the city, Madrid can now claim to be a new golf destination.

Madrid’s hotel offer is one of the best in Europe and highlights mainly 4 * and 5 * hotels and includes establishments in historical and cultural centers, in shopping and leisure areas and close to golf courses.

The Community of Madrid also stands out as a tourist destination for its wide gastronomic offer with more than 30,000 restaurants and bars (18 of which group 26 Michelin stars) and a dozen gastronomic markets of forefront.

The Association of Golf Courses of Madrid, has 12 associated courses including 2 resort courses. The associated golf courses are Casino Club de Golf Retamares, Escuela de Golf de la Federación de Madrid, National Golf Center, El Robledal Golf Club, La Dehesa Golf Club, Lomas-Bosque Golf Club, Negralejo Golf Club, Club de Golf Golf Olivar de la Hinojosa, El Encin Golf Hotel, Santander Golf, Somosaguas Golf and the Royal Golf Club La Herrería. As golf resorts, The Encin Golf Hotel and Retamares stand out, offering facilities for groups that come to practice with their teaching professionals.

Madrid Golf Courses Association www.golfinmadrid.es