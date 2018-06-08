London couple launch new MIXED PAIRS golf events at top UK venues

A vibrant new company dedicated to organising and hosting premium mixed pairs golf tournaments announce their first calendar of events for 2018.

Tees Fore Two caters to golfers of all generations who like friendly competition and love socialising. They specifically tailor their tournaments towards golfing couples and enthusiasts of mixed pairs events.

The first of their events will take place at The Mere Golf Resort & Spa in Cheshire in June, which has played host to the Open Championship Qualifiers for seven consecutive years and the second event being held at The Royal Automobile Club in Surrey in August. All events are open to those with active CONGU handicaps or hold active handicaps with TheSocialGolfer.com

Husband and wife co-founders, Lee and Michelle Warden, launched Tees Fore Two in January this year. The South London based ardent golfers were inspired to form their new business after experiencing difficulties finding mixed pairs tournaments at premium venues that suited their competitive needs.

Commenting on their new venture Lee explained: “We want to offer the full experience of playing a great golf course, dining on fine cuisine and relaxing in luxurious accommodation. There will be both single day events and multi-day tournaments to enjoy. In addition, we want to ensure that all our attendees want to come back again and again!”

Michelle added: “All our tournaments and events will be organised to the highest possible standards, they’ll be fun and relaxed whilst allowing golfers to play in beautiful surroundings. We truly believe meeting like-minded people from all walks of life is a tonic that soothes the soul. As our tagline suggests…Together, it gets BETTER.”

Tees Fore Two www.teesforetwo.co.uk