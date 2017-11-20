Leading Golf Resort Group Launches Simple Online Tee-Time Booking

Golfers looking to play at any of Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) 10 golf resorts can now book a tee-time quickly and easily online, after the UK’s biggest golf resort management company launched a new pay-and-play booking system.

Visitors to the website now have the opportunity to select from any of the 10 four-star golf venues and by simply clicking on the resort of their choice will be offered available tee-times by date and time – with some available currently for just £10.

And, with tee-times bookable a week in advance, the simple system allows golfers to arrange a tee-time with friends from the comfort of their armchair, on the train, or – whisper it quietly – while sat at work.

John Stuart, chief operations officer at Redefine|BDL Hotels, said: “We’ve been looking to implement a simple, online tee-time booking system for some time, but some we looked at were too involved.

“We just wanted to make it easy for our customers: click and select, pay and play. And that’s what we have, simplicity itself – and, importantly, it works really well for both the customer and the club.”

The RBH portfolio offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall (pictured above) – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort.

www.qhotels.co.uk/golf/tee-times

Redefine|BDL Hotels www.redefinebdl.com