La Reserva Club Makes Significant Move in Rankings

La Reserva Club has climbed 20 places in the latest rankings of the Top 100 Golf Courses in Continental Europe, as judged by renowned course rankings site, top100golfcourses.com The resort has moved from 83rd to 63rd in the standings, while it has also risen to ninth in the list of the Top 100 Golf Courses in Spain.

Opened in 2003, the Cabell B. Robinson-designed championship course has quickly built its reputation as one of the premium golf and leisure resorts in Europe. Improvements to the course and significant investment in facilities have bolstered La Reserva’s standing in recent years, with the completely renovated clubhouse providing a world class venue for golfers to relax pre-and-post-round.

A European Tour tournament host, La Reserva is widely acclaimed for its stunning vistas of the Mediterranean Sea and sweeping fairways carved into the Sotogrande hillside.

Marc Topiol, Sotogrande SA CEO, said: “We are thrilled to see the course generating such positive reviews, which reflects the world class facilities that we are proud to offer here at La Reserva.”

The rise in rankings reflects the significant recent investment in the golf course, as well as outstanding facilities for practice, dining, and leisure that attract visitors from all over the world. An independent website, top100golfcourses.com is regarded as a renowned source for course rankings and is seen as one of the most impartial and dedicated websites in the golf tourism industry.

Andy Newmarch, of top100golfcourses.com, explained: “We incorporate expert opinions from golfers who have an extensive knowledge of golf courses across the world. We revise our standings regularly to reflect the ever-evolving golf tourism industry, and it is credit to the team at La Reserva that the course continues to climb the rankings.”

For further information and reservations, e-mail lareserva.booking@sotogrande.com or call +34 956 785 252 or visit: www.lareservaclubsotogrande.com