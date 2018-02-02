La Manga Club Retains No.1 Status in New Golf Rankings

La Manga Club has continued its flying start to the new year after retaining its position as Spain’s number one golfing venue in the respected Top 100 Golf Courses website’s latest 2018 rankings.

All three of the Murcia resort’s 18-hole courses feature inside the top 40 of the updated list – the only resort in Spain to receive such an honour – with La Manga Club’s famed North and South layouts achieving notable rises in the standings.

Leading the way again for the resort was the highly-rated Real La Manga Club West Course, which was rated 18th in the list and was also a new entry at no.95 in the website’s updated rankings of the Top 100 courses in Continental Europe.

Real La Manga Club South Course – a five-time host of the Spanish Open – continued its move up the standings and into Spain’s top 25 after being ranked 24th, while the resort’s North Course took 34th position after climbing another five places.

Eduardo Ruiz, director of golf at La Manga Club, said: “There are so many great courses in Spain so to have three courses ranked inside the top 35 gives everyone at the resort a feeling of tremendous satisfaction.

“We have worked very hard over the last few years to offer the best possible golfing experience to our guests. Considerable investment has been made on and off the course, and recognition such as this will help to inspire us to further success in the future.”

The latest endorsement of its facilities comes shortly after La Manga Club was named ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ at the 2017 World Golf Awards and voted ‘Spain’s Best Golf Hotel’ by UK readers of Today’s Golfer magazine for an amazing seventh year in a row.

Three times the size of Monaco and nestling in an exclusive corner of Murcia in south-east Spain, La Manga Club has been at the forefront of European golf since opening in 1972, with its other facilities including a nine-hole academy course and outstanding practice facilities.

The official overseas training base of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the resort’s unrivalled amenities also include a 28-court tennis centre, a new European Cricket Performance Centre and a 2,000sqm Wellness Centre. In addition, it features the choice of a five-star hotel, four-star serviced apartments and townhouses and more than 15 bars and restaurants.

Top 100 Golf Courses https://www.top100golfcourses.com/

La Manga Club www.lamangaclub.com