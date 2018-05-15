La Manga Club Ready to Stage IAGTO Spain Trophy

La Manga Club will have the honour of staging one of the most prestigious events in the golf tourism calendar later this month when the IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) Spain Trophy is held at the world-famous resort for the first time from May 21-24.

Hosted by the Murcia Tourist Board, around 80 golf tour operators from 21 countries will have the opportunity to discover the many golf, cultural and historic experiences that the Region of Murcia has to offer, as well as meeting with representatives from regional golf resorts, golf courses, hotels and inbound operators.

The IAGTO Spain Trophy was set up to provide IAGTO member golf tour operators selling Spain with the chance to sample a particular destination more thoroughly. Previous regional hosts have included Andalucia, the Costa Brava and the Costa Blanca.

Called the IAGTO Costa Calida Trophy – Region de Murcia, this month’s event will give delegates a three-day familiarisation tour of the region and a full day of meetings between IAGTO member buyers and suppliers, with the IAGTO Spain Trophy Golf Tournament being held on La Manga Club’s renowned North Course on May 22.

Eduardo Ruiz, La Manga Club’s sports general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be working together with the Region of Murcia on this exciting event and it will be a privilege to welcome so many influential figures in golf tourism to the resort.

“La Manga Club is as popular now as when it opened 45 years ago, and continuing to host events of this kind will help to keep the resort at the forefront of global golf industry.”

Three times the size of Monaco and nestling in an exclusive corner of Murcia, south-east Spain, La Manga Club has been at the forefront of European golf since opening in 1972, with its facilities including three 18-hole courses, a nine-hole academy course and outstanding practice area.

Having already hosted the 2018 Spanish Amateur Golf Championship, the resort will stage the 22nd edition of the popular Footballers’ Golf Classic early next month, while the award-winning venue will be the focus of the global golf industry in November when it hosts the World Golf Awards for the second year running.

The official overseas training base of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), La Manga Club’s unrivalled extensive other facilities include a 28-court tennis centre, a new European Cricket Performance Centre and a 2,000sqm Wellness Centre. In addition, it features the choice of a five-star hotel, four-star serviced apartments and townhouses and more than 15 bars and restaurants.

La Manga Club www.lamangaclub.com

IAGTO www.IAGTO.com