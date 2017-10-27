La Manga Club Granted Royal Approval On 45th Anniversary

Spain’s five-star La Manga Club is celebrating its 45th anniversary in style after joining a select group of courses in Spain to have been granted royal status by the Spanish royal household, the ‘Casa Real – Royal House’.

Having received the Spanish Royal Golf Federation’s coveted ‘Merit in Golf’ award last December, the resort’s golf club has been awarded the title ‘Real Golf La Manga Club’ in recognition of its royal connections and key part in promoting Spanish golf since opening in 1972.

A five-time host of the Spanish Open, La Manga Club’s five-star hotel, the Hotel Principe Felipe, is named after Spain’s present king, who stayed at the resort in 1992. In addition, his parents are among the numerous famous VIPs and celebrities that the top sports and lifestyle venue has hosted since its inception.

The accolade, which is only given to golf venues that are at least 25 years old, comes nearly a year after the resort – in conjunction with the national and regional golf federations – first approached the royal house to be considered for the honour to help mark its anniversary.

La Manga Club joins some of the most prestigious names in Spanish golf to have been awarded the royal title including Real Club de Sotogrande and Real Club Valderrama, a regular host of the European Tour and venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup.

José Asenjo, general manager of La Manga Club, said: “La Manga Club has been at the forefront of promoting Spanish golf, both home and abroad, and to be acknowledged in this way means a huge amount and makes us very proud.

“It has been our pleasure and privilege over the last 45 years to have played host to some of the most famous people in the world, including the Spanish royal family on more than one occasion.

“La Manga Club is one of the most famous golf, sports and lifestyle destinations in Europe, and to be given this prestigious accolade is a fantastic achievement in what is a special year for the resort.”

Boosted by continued investment on and off the course, La Manga Club has enjoyed a 2017 to remember. Other notable achievements include being named ‘Europe’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas 2017’ at the World Travel Awards Europe, receiving a Golf Digest ‘Editors’ Choice Award for Best International Resorts 2017’, and being shortlisted to be named as Spain’s Best Spa Resort at the 2017 World Spa Awards.

Gonzaga Escuriaza, president of the Spanish Royal Golf Federation, said: “We are delighted that La Manga Club has received this recognition. The resort, among many other things, has always worked tirelessly to promote golf in Spain and, having hosted many national and internationl championships, the award is very much deserved.”

The royal announcement marks the start of a busy period for La Manga Club that will see the resort stage a number of promotions and events to commemorate its 45th anniversary.

Three 18-hole golf courses, a nine-hole academy course and outstanding practice facilities have helped to establish La Manga Club as a firm favourite with golfers worldwide, with its temperate climate and outstanding other sports and leisure facilities making it the perfect venue for professional and amateur tournaments, or a sunshine golfing break.

Set in an area three times the size of Monaco, the resort’s unrivalled facilities as a sports and leisure destination also include a 28-court tennis centre, a 2,000 sq m spa and fitness centre and new European Cricket Performance Centre – the first of its kind. In addition, it also features the choice of a five-star hotel, four-star serviced apartments and townhouses and more than 20 bars and restaurants.

