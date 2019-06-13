La Finca wins best Spanish sports resort at World Travel Awards

La Finca Resort has won the title of Spain’s Leading Sports Resort 2019 at the World Travel Awards, the tourism industry’s most prestigious awards. The awards ceremony took place last weekend in Madeira, Portugal.

La Finca Resort has three 18-hole golf courses ranked among the best in Spain: La Finca (46th), Villamartín (68th) and Las Ramblas (56th). As well as hosting numerous golf tournaments, it offers an extensive range of leisure and sports activities for visitors to the Costa Blanca. From water sports in Torrevieja to cycling excursions and mountain running for several levels, to yoga sessions, pilates, Zumba, football, tennis, paddle tennis and personal training in the five-star hotel, sightseeing and hot air balloon rides or flights in light aircraft along the coast.

The resort appointed a new management team six months ago who have revamped the sales strategy and are in the process of updating the corporate image and website. Extensive investments have been made to upgrade the hotel facilities, and there are several projects and new openings planned for the coming months to further improve the sport, leisure and gastronomy offered at the resort.

Brendan Dwyer, general manager of La Finca Resort, accepted the prize in Madeira with these words of thanks: “It is a real honour to receive this prestigious award, which recognises the enormous development of La Finca as a five-star resort specialising in sport and leisure in the heart of the Costa Blanca.”