Irish Golf Links Teeing Up Interest in Florida

North and West Coast Links attended the Honda Classic in Florida last week to fly the flag for some of the finest courses golf clubs in the north west region of Ireland, including Ballyliffin, host venue for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Royal Portrush, host venue for The Open in 2019, Carne, Enniscrone, Donegal, Narin & Portnoo, Rosapenna, Castlerock, Portstewart, Ardglass, Galway Bay, Westport and Portsalon.

The Irish golf marketing company also donated a prize to the charity auction at the star-studded dinner which was attended by many of the world’s best PGA Tour players.

John McLaughlin (pictured right), CEO of North and West Coast Links Golf Ireland, met with golf legend and 18 Major winner Jack Nicklaus at the PRO AM event.

Pictured top: John McLaughlin (left), CEO of North and West Coast Links Golf Ireland, and Brendan Keogh of Swing Golf Ireland (right) met with Golf Channel presenter Tim Rosaforte

North and West Coast Links http://www.northandwestcoastlinks.com