Green Fee-Day At RBH 10 Golf Resorts

While everybody elsewhere prepares for annual ‘Black Friday’ deals, it’s more ‘Green Fee-day’ at QHotels’ 10 four-star UK golf resorts, managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH).

The resorts are offering various attractive green-fee deals this Friday, including fourballs at selected tee-times for just £20, meaning golfers can enjoy 18 holes for just a fiver. What’s more, each of the resort’s pro shops is joining in the fun, with up to 50 per cent off selected lines between November 24 and 27.

the group golf operations manager, said: “Black Friday is not just for the High St stores, we all like to join in the fun. Golfers wanting to bag themselves a bargain tee-time should log on to our tee-time booking engine on the website and ensure their mood is not at all black this Friday. But, as always, the best deals won’t be around for long.”

The Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

