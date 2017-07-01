Great Golf Media team up with Quellness Golf Resort Germany

Quellness Golf Resort in Bavaria Germany (formerly Hartl Resort) have teamed up with Great Golf Media to bring their extensive offers to UK golfers. With five 18-hole Championship courses and the largest golf academy in Europe, the facilities are truly spectacular.

The Quellness Golf Resort is distinguished by its unparalleled combination of health, wellness, golf, business and sports opportunities which create an environment that is totally unique. The Resort’s extensive thermal facilities with the perfect combination of natural spring energy and a feel-good atmosphere throughout, compliment the golf offerings perfectly.

There are six hotels within the Resort, all with a different experience to offer visitors and catering for all tastes. From the grand Maximillian with 205 spacious rooms, to the lovingly restored 400-year-old boutique Uttlau Estate, offering modern comfort in a historical Bavarian setting.

Great Golf will run information campaigns through the publication, online, social media and partners sites, while “call to action” holiday offers will be also available on the Great Golf Holiday website and various affiliates.

Quellness Golf Resort www.quellness-golf.com/en/

Great Golf Media www.greatgolfmedia.com

