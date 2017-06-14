GolfNow surprises golfers with TaylorMade goodies

Last week GolfNow headed to Druids Glen Golf Club in Co Wicklow to surprise some unsuspecting golfers and GolfNow’s Ryan Bell and Nicolaus Stewart awarded golfers with TaylorMade M1 drivers and Project A balls.

GolfNow, enables golfers to easily book tee times online or via their mobile devices, whilst providing technology, support and marketing services to golf clubs using the platform to help boost sales.

Marcus Doyle, Golf Manager at Druids Glen Golf Club, said that GolfNow has definitely helped the course to generate bookings. “We work with a dynamic team in GolfNow that matches our approach to pricing and marketing at Druids Glen,” said Marcus. “The ability to be dynamic in our pricing has led to increased revenue and GolfNow‘s worldwide platform has brought increased sales from tourists and travelling golfers. It’s also more user friendly for the customer and faster than email or telephone calls with less demand on our staff.”

