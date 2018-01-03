Golfbreaks.com announces 2018 Overseas Pro-Am Series After Overwhelming Success

Golfbreaks.com has launched its 2018 Overseas Pro-Am Series following unprecedented demand throughout 2017.

The first event of the 2018 series will take place in Abu Dhabi, at the five-star Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa, from 24th February to 1st March.

Competitors will play three of the Middle East’s flagship venues, beginning with European Tour destination Abu Dhabi Golf Club, located on-site at the host hotel. Neighbouring Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Yas Links make up a trio of world-class venues.

Darren Bragg, Business Development Manager at GolfBreaks.com, commented: “We’re excited to build on the accomplishments of the Overseas Pro-Am Series in 2018, following a very successful 2017. We’re compiling an even more impressive calendar of events, signified by the calibre of the two opening tournaments.”

Ben Foster, Business Development Manager at GolfBreaks.com, added: “The 2018 schedule is awash with further high-class venues where both pros and amateur competitors will have the chance to win some incredible prizes.”

The second event of the 2018 Overseas Pro-Am Series takes place in Portuguese golf haven, the Algarve, from 9th to 12th March.

The four-star Magnólia Golf & Wellness Hotel will be home for the event, set to be played over the three courses at highly-acclaimed Quinta do Lago resort. Quinta do Lago North, Quinta do Lago Laranjal and Quinta do Lago South are all rated among the top 100 golf courses in Europe.

Since inauguration, the events have attracted an international field and have been staged on some of the world’s finest golf courses. Competitors vie for a sizeable professional prize-fund and amateur prize table.

Golfbreaks.com Pro-Ams are open to all PGA Pros from any country and on bringing a team, the PGA Pro goes FREE.

Full details for all the events can be found here or by contacting the Golf Pro Travel team direct on 01753 752 880 or by emailing golfpro@golfbreaks.com