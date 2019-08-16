Golfbreaks boosts Pro Travel Team with new appointment

Golfbreaks has strengthened its to Pro Travel Team with the appointment of a new senior business development manager, Fraser Carr, who will service the travel needs of PGA Professionals in Scotland, Ireland and the North of England from his base in St Andrews.

The appointment comes after Golfbreaks extended its partnership with the PGA, becoming a PGA Principle Partner, allowing for yet further support for the company’s Pro Travel business. Carr joins the company with a wealth of industry knowledge, following posts with TGI, adidas Golf and most recently as regional manager for GolfNow, and will be available for face-to-face appointments throughout the territories with immediate effect.

Of his appointment, Carr said: “I’m excited to join Golfbreaks at such an important time as it continues to strengthen its relationship with PGA Professionals across the UK & Ireland. Leaning on more than 20 years of experience, we’re able to offer incredible value to our Pro Partners and I’m greatly looking forward to helping the company solidify it’s relationships in Scotland, Ireland and the North of England.”

Carr’s appointment increases Golfbreaks’ Pro Travel Team to five dedicated experts working closely with the extensive resource based within its Windsor HQ, ensuring full support for its Professional Partners, both on the road and remotely.

Ben Foster, Head of Pro Travel at Golfbreaks, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Fraser to the team. Adding this on-the-road resource in Scotland, Ireland and the North of England further signals our commitment to providing the best possible service to our partners, and with our 10th year of dedicated Pro Travel fast approaching, we’re already gearing up for an incredibly busy 2020 for the team.”