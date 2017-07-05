Golf Tourism England Launches New Website

Golf Tourism England (GTE), the membership body representing the golf tourism industry in England, has unveiled its new website showcasing the outstanding quality of golf England has to offer across several regions of the country.

GTE’s new website features detailed functionality highlighting the quality on offer for the international golfer, allowing the user to tailor their perfect holiday. Filters include searching by airports, seaports, architects, regions and types, guaranteeing a user-friendly experience and ensuring detailed information is provided for every region.

With the support of the Discover England Fund, administered by VisitEngland, GTE has been able to develop and launch its fully-comprehensive website, giving golfers the option of selecting and comparing courses, local hotels and attractions while providing links to bookable packages offered by operators.

England’s Golf Coast offers an excellent example of the type of package offered on the site. A trip to the region on the Southport Golf Tour will see you play courses including Formby, Hillside and West Lancs, and of course, this year’s Open Championship venue, Royal Birkdale. With the addition of other timeless links courses and off-course attractions, England’s Golf Coast embodies all that GTE is about.

Andrew Cooke, CEO of Golf Tourism England said: “We are delighted with the new digital offering we are now able to provide, showcasing the magnificent courses we have here in England. The launch allows us to show off a quickly evolving platform which we believe will meet and surpass the expectations of the international golfer looking for their next holiday.

“With an extraordinary number of golf courses and attractions across the country, we are keen to continue to grow our partnerships and provide visitors with even more choice. With strong imagery, helpful links and engaging content, we are confident that this platform demonstrates England’s growing on and off-course offering in a really effective way, ensuring we are able to continue to promote England as a very attractive proposition for the overseas golfer.”

Andrew Stokes, Director of VisitEngland said: “This project was designed to inspire more golfers to visit as they view the diversity of the tourism experience on offer in England driving in-bound tourism and its economic benefits across the regions of England.”

Go to GolfTourismEngland.com for more information

Visit England www.visitengland.com

Tags: Andrew Cooke, Andrew Stokes, Discover England Fund, England’s Golf Coast, Golf Tourism England, Royal Birkdale, Southport Golf Tour, VisitEngland