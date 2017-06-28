Golf Genius to be Exclusive Golf Event Software Provider to Marriott Golf UK

Golf Genius, leading global provider of cloud based golf event software, has announced it has agreed a deal with Marriott Golf UK to become the exclusive golf event management partner for the golf course operator and its nine venues across the UK.

Ranging from large corporate golf days to smaller society days, the Golf Genius system will be used by Marriott to offer a greatly enhanced experience for both visitors and members at venues such as the Forest of Arden in Birmingham, St. Pierre in Chepstow and Tudor Park in Maidstone.

Used by over 45 different clubs and event organisers around the UK, and numerous destinations internationally, Golf Genius provides fully-featured, cloud-based software for organising and managing golf events, leagues, and trips, with tools such as online registration, website management, live scoring, and printed materials.

News of the Marriott Golf UK partnership follows other recent successes, most notably with Golf Genius becoming the United States Golf Association’s official tournament software provider.

Commenting on the agreement between Marriott and Golf Genius, Alison Ainsworth, Senior Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa Operations Europe for Marriott Hotels, said, “We’re committed to delivering a first-class golf experience to everyone that visits one of our venues, and as a result, we felt that Golf Genius was the right choice as a golf event management partner.

“From the ability to create a branded tournament website to the production of personalised printed materials, Golf Genius will provide our venues with the perfect combination of saving time and enhancing the experience we can offer to both our guests and our members,” continued Ainsworth.

Speaking on behalf of Golf Genius, Craig Higgs, Director of International Sales, commented, “We’re thrilled to be expanding our client portfolio further by partnering with Marriott Golf UK, and we look forward to providing increased levels of engagement to the thousands of golfers that they service every year.

“Since first coming to market back in 2009, we’ve become the biggest global supplier of golf event software and we’re extremely proud to be able to offer golf event solutions to more venues around the world than anyone else,” continued Higgs.

Golf Genius www.golfgenius.com

Tags: Alison Ainsworth, Craig Higgs, Golf Genius, Marriott Golf UK