Gleneagles gears up for International Pro Am 

Gleneagles is teeing up a summer celebration of golf as its annual International Pro-Am event, carrying a prize fund of £30,000 and staged the week after The Open at Royal Portrush, attracts its largest number of entries to date.

Close to selling out, the event at the luxury Scottish resort mixes luxury hospitality, world-class service and five-star competitive golf across its three Top 100-ranked championship courses, the King’s and the Queen’s, both designed by James Braid, and the PGA Centenary Course, host venue for the 2019 Solheim Cup in September.

The four-day festival, which takes place from July 23-26, will see 24 teams, comprising three amateurs and a pro, play for a prize fund that has increased by 60% from 2018 – with the winning PGA Professional receiving £8,000.

“This year’s VIP golfing guests will enjoy a very special International Pro-Am,” said Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles. “We will use this competitive showcase to celebrate the centenary of the King’s and the Queen’s courses, and undoubtedly raise a glass or two to the forthcoming Solheim Cup, as Gleneagles becomes the only venue in Europe to have staged both this and the Ryder Cup.”

The last few packages available for 2019 include a four-night stay in Sovereign Room accommodation, full Scottish breakfast, drinks reception and welcome dinner, post-tournament prize dinner and presentation, and daily use of the on-site range at the PGA National Golf Academy. Non-playing resident guest rates and non-resident packages are also available.

