‘Glamping’ at The Open

Last year saw The R&A introduce The Open Camping Village providing up to 500 under 25-year olds and their families with free accommodation. This year The R&A is taking the service they provide for under-25s to the next level with a bigger and better accommodation offering.

Once again, The R&A will provide pre-erected tents free of charge for purchasers of a youth ticket (16-24 year olds) but now the campsite has capacity for up to 1,000 per night. Adult golf fans can also stay and enjoy the fun atmosphere The Open Camping Village provides for only £40 per night.

The R&A has also commissioned a new glamping facility within the camping village, located at Southport’s Victoria Park, with the introduction of the latest development in event accommodation – The Caboose.

This July, Caboose & Co. will be unveiling 20 luxury en-suite bedrooms, conveniently located close to The 146th Open venue, Royal Birkdale, suitable for the more discerning golf fan and key event staff. Housed entirely within a 20ft shipping container, each Caboose provides the perfect retreat to relax after a day of golf watching.

The Open Camping Village offers a friendly family, festival vibe – it is where the true golf fan stays! There will be showers, toilets and a Clubhouse Tepee where the campers and glampers will find food, drink and entertainment each evening. It’s convenient location in the idyllic Victoria Park, within walking distance of Royal Birkdale where the Championship will be played, makes it ideal for thousands attending the event from 16 – 23 July.

“We are delighted to be providing the glamping option at The Open this year. The R&A wants to attract the next generation of golf fans to the Championship and we are grateful they have put their trust in Caboose & Co . to help support this goal. As golf fans ourselves, we commend their proactive and innovative approach to delivering what will certainly be a new and amazing experience for fans of The Open,” said Tom Critchley, director – Caboose & Co.

Johnnie Cole Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, commented, “Our vision for The Open Camping Village is to encourage young people and their families to come and experience the magic that The Open provides each year. Spectators can now watch the greatest golfers in the world during the day and continue to enjoy the event each evening while staying at the campsite with other visitors to the Championship. We are delighted to be offering both tents and Cabooses to ensure there are affordable choices for our fans.”

For more info on The Open Camping Village please visit: www.stayattheopen.com/glamping/

Anyone who wishes to stay in The Open Camping Village can e-mail camping@stayattheopen.com or telephone +44 (0)161 492 1926 (subject to availability).

Caboose and Co. www.cabooseandco.com

