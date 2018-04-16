Finca Cortesin Wins New European Accolade

Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa’s reputation for delivering an award-winning luxury golf experience has risen to new heights after winning a new leading accolade in European golf.

Fresh from being named as the ‘Best Golf Resort in Europe’ by users of the respected website Leadingcourses.com, the exclusive resort in Andalucia was singled out for special praise and awarded the European Tour Properties (ETP) Award for Best Staff Operation in 2017.

Results were taken from ETP’s ‘Mystery Shopper’ initiative as part of the group’s partnership with 59club – Europe’s leading golf customer service benchmarking and training provider.

The award criteria was based on written confirmation from staff to visitors, with each ETP member being assessed on tee times, shop presentation, visibility of marshals on the course, payment information, attention to detail, food presentation and data capture.

Miguel Girbés, director of golf at Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, said: “To be rated so highly against many of the top golf resorts in Europe is fantastic news for Finca Cortesin.

“At the heart of the resort’s ethos is a desire to deliver the best possible golf experience to all our members and guests, so to receive feedback of this nature is extremely gratifying.”

A three-time host of the Volvo World Match Play Championship, Finca Cortesin became a member of the exclusive European Properties Network last year, and the resort has enjoyed a memorable time since then that has seen it enhance its place among the world’s premier golfing venues.

Having taken the decision to become the first course in Spain to relay all of its greens with a new variety of Bermuda grass last summer, the resort received worldwide praise by winning the 2018 IAGTO Sustainability Award for Resource Efficiency.

In addition, the resort’s elegant Hotel Cortesin was ranked in the best 50 hotels in the world by Condé Nast Traveler UK magazine while its 18-hole championship golf course moved into the top 20 of the Top 100 Golf Courses European rankings list for the first time in its history.

Opened in March 2006 and set across a vast 532-acre estate, Finca Cortesin is regarded as one of Europe’s most exclusive modern golf and lifestyle destination resorts.

Designed by American Cabell Robinson, the resort’s championship course has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments, including the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Complementing the world-class golf course are outstanding practice facilities including a state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Golf Academy.

Located in the rolling hills of southern Spain, between Marbella and Sotogrande, with the Mediterranean to one side and the tranquil Casares Mountains to the other, Finca Cortesin’s other world-class facilities include an elegant 67-suite hotel, Hotel Cortesin; a 6,000sqm Beach Club; and an award-winning spa featuring Spain’s only snow cave, and the choice of four restaurants.

Finca Cortesin www.fincacortesin.com