European Tour Destinations secures commanding presence in new ranking of Europe’s top golf courses

European Tour Destinations’ network of world class golf venues has once again dominated Golf World magazine’s Top 100 Golf Courses in Continental Europe, with a total of 14 courses from across 11 of its venues making the renowned listing.

The ranking was compiled by a team of international experts, which was expanded this year to include specialists from each European nation, in an effort to make the listing the fairest and most accurate to date.

Over half of the eligible 20 European Tour Destinations located in continental Europe featured on the illustrious list, including all three courses at Quinta do Lago, Portugal, and The 2018 Ryder Cup course at Le Golf National, France.

Ian Knox, Director of Operations for European Tour Destinations, said: “European golf is becoming more competitive every year, with some incredible new developments appearing across the continent. To see therefore European Tour Destinations not only maintain, but significantly grow our strong presence in the ranking is a testament to our overarching ethos of offering tournament-quality golf courses and experiences.

“European Tour Destinations is committed to working collaboratively with venues which display the very highest levels of course presentation and conditioning, and only courses that consistently match those standards become part of our network portfolio.”

He added: “To play a European Tour Destinations golf course is to experience the same challenge faced by Tour professionals every week – and for this guarantee of quality to be recognised once again in Golf World’s latest ranking of Continental Europe’s finest courses is a fantastic achievement for our venues.”

Also featured in the Golf World supplement is a listing of “The Next 100” that displays close contenders which the judging panel deemed could easily make the coming ranking. This listing featured six more European Tour Destinations courses from across the continent.

The European Tour Destinations courses that featured in the Golf World Top 100 Courses of Continental Europe:

#6. PGA Catalunya Resort (Stadium Course)

#8. Troia Resort

#11. Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort (Chateau Course)

#22. Le Golf National (Albatros Course)

#29. Quinta Do Lago (South Course)

#34. Tbilisi Hills

#40. Finca Cortesin

#61. Verdura Resort (East Course)

#76. Linna Golf

#88. Quinta Do Lago (Laranjal Course)

#91. Verdura Resort (West Course)

#96. Albatross Golf Resort

#97. Quinta Do Lago (North Course)

#100. Pirin Golf and Country Club

Pictured top: PGA Catalunya Resort’s Stadium Course near Girona, Spain, European Tour Destinations network’s highest ranked layout of Golf World’s Top 100 Courses of Continental Europe