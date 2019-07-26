Escape For A Golden Golfing Summer At Troia

An abundance of golden sand on and off the course awaits active families discovering one of Portugal’s best-kept secrets this summer.

Set just an hour south of Lisbon on a sand-skirted peninsula, Troia boasts one of the finest golf courses in Europe, beautiful golden beaches, restaurants serving delicious fresh seafood and plenty of activities and excursions to make an unforgettable family holiday. The resort has also introduced a street food lounge, outdoor cinema and unique beach club with live DJs this summer to add to the, already outstanding, provision on offer.

Designed by legendary American golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Senior, Troia’s championship links golf course is one of Europe’s best, renowned for its breath-taking Atlantic sea views, and is particularly special when played at sunrise or twilight.

Troia is located just a 15-minute ferry ride from Setúbal city centre, which is filled with a wide range of highly regarded and affordable restaurants, and just a short distance from Comporta – one of the trendiest, and most sought-after, destinations for Europe’s travelling cognoscenti.

The resort has something for everyone, active travellers can choose from picturesque walking, running and cycling trails, beach horse-riding and top sporting facilities for football, tennis, basketball, volleyball and water sports.

With an unrivalled tourist offering, including boat trips direct from Troia Marina to see the bottlenose dolphin colony of the Sado River, there are plenty of unique experiences that set Troia apart from other destinations.

A trip to the Roman Ruins will give you a sense of Troia’s past and the history that shaped the area over time. Here you can view the remains of dwellings, tombs and hot and cold baths built of marble from one of the largest fish-salting centres known from the Roman world. Guided tours of the ruins are available throughout July and August and there will also be special wine and music sunset evenings every Wednesday from mid-July to the end of August.

Alexandre Barroso, Troia’s golf director, said: “The amazing thing about Troia is that it appeals to such a variety of people. There really is something for every member of the family at the resort and then some great places to enjoy some quality family time too. We invite you to spend a summer like no other at Troia!”

There are two hotels at the resort – the four-star Aqualuz Hotel and the five-star contemporary Troia Design Hotel – both include comfortable rooms, friendly staff, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools. The Design Hotel also has a casino with live music and DJ sets throughout the summer.

Green fees start at €55 for guests of both hotels, with rooms at the Aqualuz Hotel starting from €85 per night and €104 for a deluxe room at the Troia Design Hotel. Standard green fee rates for 18 holes begin at €102, but if booked, and paid for, more than seven days in advance, the price drops to €65 (non-refundable).

