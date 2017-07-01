Diamond Country Club extends European Tour Properties association

Diamond Country Club, host of the Lyoness Open powered by Organic+, will remain a European Tour Destination until at least 2020, after extending its agreement with the exclusive European Tour Properties network.

The Austrian venue, which has been part of the prestigious European Tour Properties portfolio for four years, has played host to its country’s national open since 2010, with Dylan Frittelli claiming a maiden European Tour title at the most recent staging earlier this month.

The centrepiece of the resort is the Diamond Course, opened in 2002 after being designed by Jeremy Pern, with Miguel Angel Jiménez later remodelling some holes, while another 18-hole course, the Country Course, offers additional golfing opportunities.

Located just outside Vienna, a luxurious on-site hotel and the brand-new Diamond City Hotel in Tulln (about a 10min drive from the venue), offer a range of top quality accommodation, while two restaurants are sure to satisfy all appetites.

David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties, said: “We are delighted to be extending our agreement with Diamond Country Club, whose membership only strengthens our world class network of golf resorts. The venue already enjoys global renown as the host of Austria’s national open and we look forward to continuing to help the great Diamond Country Club team to maintain and improve its high standards over the coming years.”

Christian Guzy, President of Diamond Country Club, said: “We are very proud to be part of this world class network for another four years. The international brand helps ensure we are successful in what we do and what we want to achieve in the future. There is no doubt that we are the right partner for European Tour Properties, which was proven by recently winning the award for best course presentation in 2016 during their mystery shopper awards. Something we are very proud of.”

The European Tour Properties network recently added its 25th Member Venue when c in Spain became a European Tour Destination.

Diamond Country Club www.countryclub.at

European Tour Propertieswww.europeantour.com/destination

Tags: Christian Guzy, David MacLaren, Diamond Country Club, European Tour Properties, Jeremy Pern, Miguel Angel Jimenez