Crieff Hydro’s Action Glen tees up for Footgolf
Story published at 21:48, Tuesday, June 20th, 2017
Action Glen, the award winning outdoor adventure centre at Crieff Hydro, has introduced FootGolf to its catalogue of activities.
FootGolf combines elements of football and golf and is growing to be a popular sport as it’s quicker to play than golf, more accessible and does not require expensive equipment. The aim of the game is to get the football into the hole in as few kicks as possible, which sounds a lot easier than it is.
There are two different FootGolf courses available to visitors at Action Glen, both designed with the help of UK FootGolf. Visitors can choose between the family-friendly 5-hole course for guests aged five and above, and a separate 9-hole course, aimed at stag-do’s, corporate groups and footgolfers aged 12 and above.
FootGolf is rapidly gaining popularity around the world. The sport’s governing body, the Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG) now has over 35 member countries, from the UK to Australia and Bolivia to Japan. Crieff Hydro’s Action Glen is the first registered and designed UK FootGolf course in the Perthshire and Tayside area.
Ross McMillan, manager at Action Glen, spoke of the introduction of the new activity: “We’ve had the team from FootGolf UK come up to help us design two great courses for our visitors to enjoy. Footgolf can be played by anyone, from families and small groups to corporate guests – all you need to do is be able to kick a football. It’s a completely different kind of activity and we’d love to encourage people to come along and give it a try!”
Action Glen now has three different types of golf, with Disc Golf and the more traditional ‘9-holes’ also available, as well as Crazy Golf and a driving range.
Stephen Leckie, CEO of Crieff Hydro, said: “We’ve invested around £40 million in our facilities at Crieff Hydro in recent years, and FootGolf is our latest proud addition to Action Glen. It’s a popular and fun sport which, we believe, will attract kids and adults alike.”
Crieff Hydro’s popular Kids Stay Free offer has been extended with selected dates now available throughout summer, giving families an opportunity to book-end the school holidays at a resort regularly voted most family-friendly hotel in the U.K.
Family-friendly accolades for Crieff Hydro have included: LateRooms.com’s Simply the Guest award for family friendly hotel; Scottish Hotel Awards’ Family Hotel of the Year; Winner, Family Hotel in The Sunday Times’ Ultimate 100 British hotels listing; and Outstanding Contribution, Herald Scottish Family Business Awards.
With over 30 other types of activities to choose from, including Segway experiences, Aloft! tree top adventure, quad biking and much more, Action Glen’s success has seen the adventure centre expand into one of Scotland’s biggest outdoor leisure operators welcoming over 40,000 visitors annually, a 60% increase in just four years.
Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels www.crieffhydro.com
UK Footgolf http://www.ukfootgolf.com/
