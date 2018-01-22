Clubs to Hire Opens three new locations in Australia

Clubs to Hire has expanded it offering into a new continent following the announcement of three new locations in Australia.

Demand for long haul golf travel is on the increase and Clubs to Hire are receiving increased demand from the trade and travelling golfer to look after their club needs. Venues such as Capetown, Orlando, Phuket and Bangkok are already catered for and the Irish business sees further opportunities in long haul golf travel.

Adding these three popular golfing locations will allow travelling golfers book high end sets at 26 International locations.

“We are delighted to add three very exciting locations in Australia to our network. With over 150,000 International golfers going to Australia annually and over half of them travelling from Europe, we believe that there will be a strong uptake in our service.

“Our research has told us that taking clubs on long haul flights is extremely inconvenient and expensive. Often clients forget about the internal flights they encounter and the club costs just keeps adding up.

“Our long-haul destinations are proving extremely positive and demand into all locations is growing,” said Chief Executive Tony Judge, who founded the company with co-founder Gerry McKernan in 2010

The company handles up to 300,000 annual visits and 80,000 requests for rental clubs at 26 locations around the world, including popular golfing regions in the United States, Thailand, Australia, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean and offer the latest clubs on the market from between €35 and €70 per week.

Golfers can go online to pre-select sets of the latest clubs on the market and pick their putter of choice on arrival, which are then either collected from shops in airport terminal buildings, or delivered direct to hotels or golf courses for even greater convenience.

