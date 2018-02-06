Clubs to Hire & Leadingcourses.com sign European partnership

Both the golf courses and the travelling golfer will appear as the big winners as a result of the partnership: Clubs to Hire and Leadingcourses.com will bring golfers and golf courses closer together by providing golfers the opportunity to experience the Clubs to Hire experience throughout Europe.

With Clubs to Hire transacting with thousands of golfers every month, they will now be able to plan their trip ahead by visiting leading Courses Golf courses and checking out all the latest reviews prior to their trip abroad.

“We would like to think that a good percentage of the 75,000 clients booking sets with us, will visit the Leading courses site before and after their trip. They can then take time to write a proper review of their experience. All this information is an excellent forum for European and World golfers to get a clear understanding of the courses they are going to play prior to travelling,” said Tony Judge of www.clubstohire.com

“We are delighted to partner with Clubs to Hire,” said Jeroen Korving of Leading Courses, “Their unique product offering will allow our members to travel without all the hassle of lugging clubs and paying for oversize baggage. Our members will now benefit from the opportunity to try out the latest sets to market.”

Combined the two websites generate over 350,000 visits per month and are becoming the go to websites prior to golf trips.