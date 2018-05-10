Clubs To Hire and American Golf Tee Up Beneficial Partnership

Two ‘unlikely bedfellows’ are enjoying a mutually beneficial business relationship in Edinburgh, helping golfers to sleep easy as they plan a trip to Scotland.

Clubs to Hire, golf’s market-leading rental agency, and Europe’s largest golf retailer, American Golf, have joined forces to offer travelling golfers a simple ‘click and collect’ system for hiring clubs when visiting the ‘Home of Golf’.

The American Golf store, in the Costorphine area of Scotland’s capital city, is just seven minutes from Edinburgh airport and is ideally situated to act as Clubs to Hire’s partner for golfers collecting clubs on arrival and departure. And both are benefiting from the increased traffic as visitors pop in on the way from the airport to their chosen course to pick up the clubs they’ll be using for the duration of their stay.

Clubs to Hire co-founder Tony Judge explained: “At first you might think that a club rental agency and a golf retailer were unlikely bedfellows, but the situation is ideal for both parties. It’s not always feasible economically for us to have a unit at or adjacent to an airport, which is why we also operate a delivery service to clients’ hotels.

“But in this case, the American Golf store is a perfect spot from which to distribute Clubs to Hire’s rented clubs while the store also benefits from an increased number of customers who then purchase ancillary items such as balls, tees and gloves etc. Clients simply order through our website, as normal, and visit the store on their way from the airport. It’s proving to be a ‘win-win’ combination.”

American Golf’s head of marketing, Scott Jefferson, added: “We are delighted with the arrangement because it allows us to further service the needs of golfers in the UK and Europe, and brings additional benefits to American Golf Club members.”

Clubs to Hire handles more than 300,000 annual visits to its website and more than 80,000 bookings for rental clubs at 26 locations worldwide, including popular golfing regions in the USA, Thailand, Australia, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean, offering the latest clubs on the market – for men and women, left- or right-handed – from just €35 per week, a potential saving of up to €85, with none of the hassle.

Clubs to Hire www.clubstohire.com