Chateau des Vigiers appoints Magic Hour Media

One of Europe’s Top 100 golf resorts, Chateau des Vigiers Hotel, Golf and Country Club in south west France, has appointed Magic Hour Media to handle its golf marketing and press relations in 2018.

The enchanting Chateau des Vigiers estate is located in the heart of the Dordogne wine region, just 15 miles from the airport at the beautiful riverside town of Bergerac, with Bordeaux not far away.

At its heart is a stunning 16th century chateau, surrounded by 27 holes of golf and a large working vineyard.

65 four-star rooms across two hotels, including 25 individually-decorated rooms in the Chateau itself, provide superb guest accommodation. Two on-site restaurants including the renowned Michelin star “Les Fresques” provide fine dining for visitors, and a newly-renovated luxury spa area is set to open in spring 2018.

For golfers, Chateau des Vigiers offers some of the most spectacular and iconic holes in France in a classic wine-country setting. Its charming, luxurious surroundings provide the perfect antidote to the fast pace of modern life, at one of southern France’s top golf courses.

The Bayer family took a controlling interest in Chateau des Vigiers in July 2017, and have already spent in excess of one million Euros on improvements. The resort is now under new management, headed by Niels Koetsier who took over as the resort’s new Managing Director, also in July 2017.

“We are excited to start this new marketing venture with Magic Hour Media” said Lucy Chant, Marketing Director at Chateau des Vigiers. “2017 saw many improvements here and although we are already proud of our ranking well inside Europe’s Top 100 golf resorts, we feel confident that continued investment will propel Chateau des Vigiers into the top few dozen golf destinations on the continent – as well as securing a place among France’s top five destinations for a golf holiday.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the Magic Hour Media agency in 2018 to strengthen our relationships with the British golf media, so that we can make more people aware of Chateau des Vigiers and all of our wonderful recent changes.”

Magic Hour Media agency head Andy Hiseman said: “Chateau des Vigiers is justifiably renowned for the idyllic nature of its setting, and for the alluring character of the chateau. It is the perfect base for a golfing-themed pilgrimage to the Bergerac and Bordeaux wine-growing regions.

“Our first priority is to summarise, for the golf media, all of the many recent improvements at Chateau des Vigiers. We will be arranging a new series of trips for golf journalists to visit the resort afresh, to see the changes for themselves. We aim to make Chateau des Vigiers as media-friendly as possible so that golf editors can accurately portray its unique charms to their audience.”

Chateau des Vigiers www.vigiers.com