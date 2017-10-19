Championship Course opens at La Romana Golf Club in Dominican Republic

Grupo Piñero, the parent company of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts – the leader in all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, is pleased to inaugurate an 18-hole championship golf course located within the company’s La Romana Golf Club. It is Grupo Piñero’s second golf course.

Located in Dominican Republic’s east coast with a picturesque Caribbean backdrop, La Romana Golf Club also boasts an executive golf course and exclusive amenities for its guests.

Designed and built by golf course design company, Maverick Design & Construction, Grupo Piñero’s new course also boasts a clubhouse that features a restaurant and bar with international gourmet cuisine and a boutique with golf equipment and sports clothing. The golf course itself has 18, par 72 holes and a spacious driving range with a sample bunker, chipping green and putting green. La Romana Golf Club is set to become a perfect meeting point for professional golfers and golf aficionados alike to play the sport while enjoying an exclusive and welcoming brand-new space.

“To further enhance the Bahia Principe vacation offering, we are excited to open the new championship golf course at La Romana Golf Club featuring state-of-the-art facilities,” said Julio Pérez González, Executive Vice President. “This project is a testament to the brand’s commitment to the Dominican Republic’s thriving tourism sector; we have invested more than USD 800 million in the island and have created over 9,000 jobs spread between the 14 luxurious properties we own and operate in Punta Cana, Samana, Rio San Juan and La Romana.”

The new championship golf course offers a journey through the tropical landscape of the La Romana area and will awe players with its diverse natural setting and modern design. With views of the Caribbean Sea, holes that wrap around lakes and expansive fairways, La Romana Golf Club is an ideal golfing experience for those who seek to play a competitive round of golf featuring the verdant Caribbean splendor of the Dominican Republic.

Among the most noteworthy services available at La Romana Golf Club is Bahia Principe’s Golf Academy, the brand’s very own training school presented by Toni Planell, a Spanish golf teacher with over 30 years of experience, and his “Golf Natural Guidance” method. Planell, also known for training the Spanish national golf teams, created an educational program that welcomes players of all levels.

With exquisite, personalized service, comfortable and elegantly-appointed accommodations and a robust culinary offering, Bahia Principe properties in La Romana offer vacation experiences that are equal parts relaxing and exciting, ultimately allowing guests to truly experience happiness. All Bahia Principe guests benefit from special discounts at La Romana Golf Club.

La Romana Golf Club www.laromanagolfclub.com